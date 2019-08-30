Well there looks to be a new collab between Roddy Ricch & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on the way. Last night, the Compton rapper took to his IG story to tease an unreleased song with the Highbridge rapper.

Unfortunately there’s no information on the snippet yet like what’s it called or when we can expect to hear it, but from the sounds of things its going to be fire.

“Giuseppe got me on my tip toe/ why you watching on the flip phone?/ ‘bout this traffic playin’ give n go/ serving junkies out the window/ tons of robbers got the extendo,” Roddy can be heard spitting, before A Boogie chimes in and croons, “Balanciaga wearin’ ass nigga.”

Check out unreleased snippet (below) and let us know how its sounding? (go to 2nd slide to hear snippet)

In other news, Roddy was just arrested last weekend for domestic violence. He has since posted $50K bond and has been released, but not before already being spotted in the studio working on new material. Get a taste of what he's been cooking up (below) and we'll continue to keep you posted on all Roddy’s releases moving forward.