Since releasing Live Life Fast in 2021 to varying opinions, Roddy Ricch has turned his focus to new heat, teasing fans with the announcement of his highly anticipated album Feed the Streets 3. While fans wait for updates on the project, the rapper took the stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam to give fans a peek at “Real Talk,” one of his upcoming songs.

In addition to giving those in attendance a preview of his new work, the Compton native took to Instagram where he posted a series of flicks from what looks to be the set of his music video for “Real Talk.” Roddy followed up the post with the caption “REAL TALK! let's get straight to it.”

Although the “Big Stepper” artist revealed that he has new music on the way, the rapper’s announcement was overshadowed by his trouble with the law. One hour prior to his Governor’s Ball performance, the rapper was arrested by the NYPD for multiple gun charges, subsequently forcing the festival to cancel his set.â The rapper was able to make it to his Summer Jam performance the next day, where in addition to playing “Real Talk,” the award-winning artist led a “F*ck the NYPD” chant. Later, the DA dropped his charges.

