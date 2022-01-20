Roddy Ricch is fresh off of his latest release called Live Life Fast. This is an album that has elicited plenty of polarizing opinions so far. Some people feel like this is was a massive disappointment, while others are firm in their stance that it is a solid body of work that showcases Roddy's growth as an artist.

Music has the ability to be polarizing, and Roddy fully understands this as he has been able to brush off many of the criticisms thrown his way. In fact, Roddy is still hungry for more, and this year, he is set to release the third installment of his Feed The Streets mixtape series.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

In order to get fans excited for this new body of work, he has been dropping some previews and teasers of songs, on social media. Most recently, Roddy was in his car where he showed off a hard-hitting track that contains some of Roddy's signature melodies. It sounds like he's going back to the sounds he knows best, and fans will surely be excited for a new release.

Just last week, Roddy released another snippet, which you can check out, down below. Let us know what you think of these previews, in the comments section, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.