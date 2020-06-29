A virtual take on the 2020 BET Awards is airing live, Sunday night, with Amanda Seales serving as host for the event. While the night is being organized in a slightly unorthodox fashion, a handful of musical guests are set to perform. So far, Roddy Ricch has appeared to perform its hit single “The Box” as well as his popular track “High Fashion.”

Roger Kisby / Getty Images

"The Box" capped out at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts earlier this year. Ricch released his studio debut Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial in 2019.

The Compton rapper pulled out all the stops, even playing a bit of piano. Check out Ricch's performance below.

Tonight's event celebrates the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards. Seales says the anniversary, in conjunction with the current state of our country, means she will not be taking the honor of hosting lightly: "I need to be thoughtful and I always am, but really making sure that I'm not taking anything for granted in terms of what this stage means at this time. When I say 'at this time' I don't just mean about the uprising [against racial discrimination]," Seales told People. "But about the fact that BET is celebrating 40 years. It's the 20-year anniversary of the BET Awards itself. So all of these things converging really is not something I take lightly and I'm looking forward to stepping into those shoes with grace."

[Via]