Audiomack's "Trap Symphony" has been a true blessings for hip hop fans for years now. The series enlists rappers to perform a selection of their best songs backed by a live orchestra. The results are always special, highlighting musicality where it may not have been obvious and dissolving any ludicrous notion that there's any hierarchy between forms of music. The series has produced stunning renditions of Migos' "One Time" and Chief Keef's "Faneto" and Rich The Kid's "New Freezer".

The latest artist to lead a "Trap Symphony" is Roddy Ricch. These videos come just in time to accompany the release of his major label debut, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which dropped last Friday. The Compton rapper performs too cuts off there, "Intro" and "Start Wit Me" (unfortunately, a Gunna-less version). He also gives an orchestral treatment to his summer hit, "Ballin", off Mustard's latest project. Roddy Ricch is admired for his melodies and vocal tone so the added instrumentation makes it all sound richer. The performances are made all the more dazzling by the intricate jacket he rocks while conducting his "Trap Symphony".

You could watch all three of the performances below and download the tracks for free on Audiomack.