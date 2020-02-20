Roddy Ricch took a moment at his NYC concert to pay homage to the late Pop Smoke. During Roddy's tour date in New York City last night, the rapper took a moment to pay homage to the late Brooklyn rapper who was fatally shot in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning. At NYC's Terminal 5, the rapper had his DJ playing "Welcome To The Party" turning the audience's mourning into a celebration of Pop Smoke's life and the brief but impactful career he had while he was still with us.

Pop Smoke died at 20-years-old in Los Angeles during what police have said was a targetted attack at a rented property. Following their preliminary investigation after the shooting, it's being reported that it's being investigated as a gang-related homicide. Police initially stated that he was targetted in a home invasion robbery.

Roddy Ricch's "Die Young" is as relevant as it's ever been in wake of the many rappers that passed away in recent times. Pop Smoke, like Roddy, was just getting started in his career. The release of Meet The Woo 2 was a formal welcoming party to the beginning of Pop Smoke's ascendance to stardom. The album launched to number 7 on the Billboard 200 in its opening week.

We're keeping our thoughts and prayers with Pop Smoke's family, friends, and fans during this extremely difficult time. R.I.P Pop Smoke.