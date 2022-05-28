Things have not been looking good for Gunna. Earlier in May, he, Young Thug, and other YSL members were arrested for violating RICO. Since the arrest, the rapper has been denied bond after the judge on the case claimed Gunna had a "command" role at YSL. Since the ruling, fans have expressed concern over Gunna's well-being, and have seen his treatment as unfair.

Now, another member of the hip hop community and frequent collaborator of Gunna's has chimed in. In a story on Instagram on Friday (May 27), Roddy Ricch called for Gunna's freedom.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The post was to the point. In white text over a black background, Ricch wrote, "Free @gunna." He continued with a heartfelt message: "We miss you out here champ. Mom's praying 4 U."

It's clear Gunna and Ricch has spent a decent amount of time together. The two have collaborated on numerous projects, including "Cooler Than A B***h," "Start Wit Me," and "Don't I." Ricch has also been collaborating with other big names recently. The rapper was featured on "Cooped Up," a new single by Post Malone with a video out that Ricch also was in. After the collaboration, Malone called him a "beautiful, beautiful man."

Ricch has been busy with music of his own, as well. He recently teased new music after getting hate on Twitter for not putting out anything of quality in a while. The ridicule prompted him to delete his Twitter account. He also teased a song with DJ Mustard, which he claims to have recorded in just 7 minutes.

Take a look at Ricch's post for Gunna's freedom below.

