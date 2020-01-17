Could the same fate be awaiting another pop star this coming week? Roddy Ricch is on top of the world to start off the year, seeing his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial hit the top of the Billboard 200, as well as his single "The Box" becoming his first-ever chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100. Justin Bieber really wanted to reach the pole position of the listing with his return record "Yummy," even going so far as to tell his international fans to download a virtual private network to stream the cut on repeat. That didn't end up working for him and now, Selena Gomez is trying similar tactics to dethrone the Compton rapper from his spot.

Taking to social media, Selena Gomez asked all of her fans to give her new album Rare a listen, noting that it would be a dream come true for it to reach No. 1 in its first week out. Early projections had her slated to accomplish that feat but, after a few days, it is now being reported that she and Roddy Ricch are neck and neck for the top spot. Much like he did with the Biebs, Ricch is unbothered by all of these pop stars and their pleas to get their music played more frequently, trolling Selena Gomez by promoting her project instead of his.

"Stream rare by selena gomez," tweeted the rapper. Perhaps this strategy will work out for the second week in a row. Gomez has been notably vocal about wanting her album to reach No. 1 but she's got a major obstacle to jump over if she wants it. Who do you think will end up on top?