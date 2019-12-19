Hailing from Compton, California, Roddy Ricch was a big fan of Nipsey Hussle. The late rapper grew up in a neighbouring area and represented hope for the emerging star, reminding him that if Hussle could make it out, so could he. The two ended up collaborating on what would become Hussle's final single "Racks In The Middle," which we celebrated as one of the hottest releases of the entire year. Nip's death impacted Roddy Ricch strongly. The rising star got emotional following his murder, getting a face tattoo in honor of Nip and revealing that he was his "only co-sign." "He's the reason why I'm here today," said Ricch. The 21-year-old is still missing his friend, addressing his feelings on social media last night.

Before Roddy Ricch started buzzing, he caught the eye of Nipsey Hussle. The man gave him a platform to perform on "Racks In The Middle" and ended up boosting his career to new heights. Ricch has spoken about his relationship with Hussle in interviews but, right about now, he's wishing he could just pick up the phone and dial his number.

"I miss hussle so much bro," wrote the rapper on Twitter. "Smh i need to talk to bro on the phone right now." Roddy Ricch debuted at the top spot of the Billboard 200 with the release of his album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. We're sure he would have loved to share that moment with Nip.