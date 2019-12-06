Roddy Ricch Makes High Fashion Squeaks On "The Box"

Roddy Ricch's penchant for creating hit records was put on full display on his new album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. It's been one of the most anticipated projects of the year among the new generation of rappers. "The Box," the second track on the project, showcases just how creative he gets with his voice. Roddy Ricch makes a theatrical entry with squeaking noises that one Twitter user compared to a squeaky windshield wiper. As the drums kick in, the rapper sweeps in skrtting off in a foreign at full force, painting the image of Compton's Batman. "Pullin' out the coupe at the lot/ Told 'em fuck 12, fuck SWAT/ Bustin' out the bales out the box," he harmonizes on the hook. The rapper stretches and morphs his voice throughout the track in a way that showcases his outer-Compton influences such as Young Thug and Speaker Knockerz.

Check out the track below and stream Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial here.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a 2020 president candidate

I done put a hundred bands on Zimmerman shit

I been movin' real gangsta so that's why she picked a Crip

Shawty call me Crisco 'cause I pop my shit

