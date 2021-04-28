Four months into 2021, the Hip-Hop community is still waiting with bated breath for some of the biggest album releases of the year. Long-awaited records like Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Migos' Culture III, and Roddy Ricch's follow-up to 2019's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial don't appear to be any closer than they were when the artists first started teasing them, and over the past week, Lil Wayne has added his name to the list with the announcement that his next studio album, titled I Am Not A Human Being III, would be arriving soon as well.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of any of those highly anticipated projects, newly surfaced footage of Roddy Ricch and Lil Wayne filming a music video now gives them a taste of what's to potentially come next from either of those camps.

As seen above, the footage was shared by Lil Wayne HQ, a blog dedicated to all things Lil Wayne-related, and in the brief clip, viewers can see Roddy Ricch, Lil Wayne, Birdman, and rising rapper Reese Youngn all shooting a music video on a boat filled with models wearing swimsuits.

The unreleased song plays in the background, but due to the overall quality of the footage, you can't hear it too well. According to HipHop-N-More, it hasn't been confirmed whether the song and the music video will be housed on Lil Wayne's forthcoming project or Roddy Ricch's, and although Birdman is present for the filming of the video, it's quite possible that he's solely making a cameo.

Stay tuned for more updates, and hopefully, we'll all be able to see the final result from this behind-the-scenes footage soon. In other news, DJ Khaled's forthcoming studio album Khaled Khaled, which both Roddy and Wayne are rumored to appear on, arrives this Friday, so at least we'll be able to hear new music from the two beloved rap stars this weekend.

