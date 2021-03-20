The post-Grammys debate kicked off this week after the award show's COVID-restricted event. Hip-hop did get its shine in many ways, though many felt snubbed by the end of the evening. The culture doesn't necessarily need the validation of an institution that still manages to get it wrong every single year. Regardless of who won, it was back to business for many artists who slid through with brand new music following the award show extravaganza.

Even though he lost, Roddy Ricch delivered a show-stealing performance to close out the evening of "The Box" while debuting his new single, "Heartless." A live version was immediately uploaded to streaming platforms and is getting us ready for whatever he has in store this year. "Heartless (Live From L.A.) was a necessary addition to this week's Fire Emoji playlist.

It looks like Lil Tjay could be preparing to drop a new project in the future. This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Headshot" ft. Fivio Foreign and Polo G. The trifecta of drill artists deliver a blistering banger for the streets. We also included Tjay's previous release, "Calling My Phone" with 6lack.

Lastly, we have the latest collaboration from Tee Grizzley and Lil Durk who previously collaborated together on their joint effort, Bloodas. This time, they team up for their new collaboration, "White Lows Off Designer."

Check out HNHH's Fire Emoji playlist below.

