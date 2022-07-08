It's been a busy few months for Roddy Ricch. The 23-year-old has been in and out of the news cycle recently, and while some of the headlines are very flattering (such as performing with Post Malone on Saturday Night Live, and even heading out on tour with his "Cooped Up" collaborator) others, like his Governors Ball weapons arrest, are much less celebratory.

In case you missed it, Roddy was set to perform at the New York festival when guns and ammo were uncovered in a vehicle brought along by the rapper and his entourage. They were promptly arrested, and after spending a few hours in jail, the Compton native and his friends were free – but not before he lead a chant of "F*ck NYPD" at his Summer Jam festival performance.

That wasn't the only concert that's seen the "thailand" hitmaker acting out as of late.

As HipHopDX reports, during his set at Switzerland's Openair Frauenfeld Festival, Roddy was performing his smash hit track "The Box" when an overzealous fan hopped on stage and got too close for comfort to the recording artist.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The father of one's microphone fell out of his hand after he was pushed by the fan, and while two security guards quickly jumped in to remove him from the performance area, the California-born star couldn't help but get a few kicks in before getting back to business, performing for his fans.





Funnily enough, a similar situation happened to Fetty Wap just a few days ago, when he was chopping it up with a group of fans at an Iowa festival and one of them spilt water on him – read how the "679" hitmaker handled that situation here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

