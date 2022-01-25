What started as a message by NBA YoungBoy has turned into what looks to be a trend with no ending in sight. YoungBoy has been in a bit of a social media rift with a few of his fellow rappers after a beef was seemingly reignited. He spelled out a few words with stacks of cash, a message that many interpreted as being for his foes, but it looks like the public has taken what was deemed as something negative and flipped it to humor.

We've seen that artists like French Montana and Fivio Foreign have given their takes on the money-based trend, but not everyone is following suit. Nick Cannon offered up his addition as a warning.

"IRS Watchin," the media mogul spelled out in toilet paper. For decades, there have been investigations into entertainers, especially rappers, but things have kicked up a notch now that the authorities have been keeping a keen eye on social media activity. It doesn't look as if Cannon is ready to flex his wealth like the others as some have argued that this could cause concern for people's safety.

The often quiet Roddy Ricch emerged with his take on the popular trend, and while he opted to use cash, it seems he's ready for this to end.

"Everybody please STFU," the rapper spelled out. It doesn't look as if this trend will dissipate anytime soon. Check it out below.