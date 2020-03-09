The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time this season yesterday afternoon and there were tons of notable names sitting courtside to take it all in. In addition to 2 Chainz, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen, Jay-Z was accompanied by his daughter Blue Ivy Carter as they made an appearance at the STAPLES Center for a leisure-filled Sunday. As the photographers were snapping pictures of him by the court, Jay-Z was approached by a man who got a little too close for comfort, placing a hand on his shoulder before the rapper swiftly dodged back, redirecting homie's intent. The moment was captured on video and, after peeping it, Roddy Ricch is feeling that energy, requesting absolutely zero shoulder-touching from his fans in the future.

"Stop putting your arms on a n***a shoulders while we taking pictures if we not family," wrote Roddy Ricch on Twitter, threatening to go Jay-Z on anybody who tries him. In these trying times, it's important to avoid all kinds of contact from unknown sources. After all, COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire and it has the power to infect somebody through a simple handshake. Shoulder-touching is not a known method of contracting the coronavirus but Roddy Ricch needs to stay safe.

For the majority of this year, Roddy Ricch has been sitting pretty at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit single "The Box." This week's update will be released today, where we will find out whether he is set to remain at the top.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images