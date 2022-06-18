It's been quite the eventful month for Roddy Ricch. The Compton rapper was slated to perform at Governor's Ball, but was arrested on gun charges just hours before he was supposed to take the stage. Meanwhile, Post Malone announced that Ricch would be joining him on his "Twelve Carat" tour, a massive country-wide undertaking that will kick off in September.

Now it looks like Ricch is about to drop some new material of his own. The rapper updated his Instagram profile picture to be a piece of sheet music that seemed to hint at a new EP.

In the profile photo, the sheet music is titled "The Big 3," and has three lines of music, labelled "Real Talk," "Tootsie's," and "No Mop," respectively. On Friday, June 17, Ricch also posted pictures of himself and the producer Mustard, who founded the label 10 Summers. He captioned the photos with a date: June 24.

This will be the first collection of songs from Ricch since 2021's Live Life Fast, Ricch's sophomore album. The album did numbers, and featured a star-studded line-up including Future, Fivio Foreign, Gunna, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and Jamie Foxx, but many fans were unhappy with the record, some calling it "mid." Ricch tried to do damage control by announcing a follow-up mixtape, Feed Tha Streets 3, and saying, "u n****s playin wit my top." But the mixtape never materialized.

Ricch has already previewed one of the songs from "The Big 3." He played "Real Talk" at Hot 97's Summer Jam, and posted some videos from the set of the song's music video to Instagram. Check out Ricch's new profile picture below.

