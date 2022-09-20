There has been a call for rappers to address the ongoing gun violence that plagues not only our streets but Rap culture. There has been a rise in attacks on artists, and most recently, Hip Hop suffered a loss when PnB Rock was gunned down while at a restaurant in Los Angeles. The Philadelphia rapper was with his girlfriend when an assailant came into the eatery, robbed him, and shot him dead.

The callous murder has prompted a string of reactions from artists who are native to or live in the City of Angels. Several have issued warnings about being on the alert in L.A., but hometown hero Roddy Ricch is hoping that the city he loves will make a change.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

"L.A. ! Usually I try to mind my business and let the world rotate but we gotta do better," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

"It's too much senseless violence. Too much opportunity and motivation to take things other people work hard for," Roddy added. "It's too much life to live to take someone else's away." He added, "I love my city but we can't keep going out like this. Before you know it, it'll be nobody left to take from or kill."

"Let's stay on point stay aware and find better ways to pursue our dreams because this sh*t turning into ALL NIGHTMARES."

Some believe that messages like these aren't going to change anything in the streets while others applauded Roddy for speaking up. Check it out below.



Instagram