23-year-old rapper, Roddy Ricch, got a little confused while performing on stage recently. Video footage captured the Compton artist delivering a set in which he rapped his hit song "The Box." As he began to rap the first verse, he seemed to have forgotten the words.

He was supposed to have rhymed, "I was out back where the stash at/Cruise the city in a bulletproof Cadillac/'Cause I know these n*ggas after where the bag at/Gotta move smarter, gotta move harder." Instead, he turned his back to the crowd and moved his hands to the beat. Making eye contact with his crew, the artist flashed a smile once he realized what he had done.

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images

It can be assumed that he wanted the crowd to fill in the blanks. Right before the verse started, he said into the microphone, "What you say?" However, they didn't join in, which led to him having to stop and think of the lyrics. Eventually, though, he caught on and started back up with his performance.

The Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial artist has been releasing snippets of new music following hate from fans online. His most recent album Live Life Fast didn't exactly blow fans away, but he's determined to change their mind with his upcoming projects.

Check out the video of Roddy down below.