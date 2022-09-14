Fans have been anxiously waiting for the latest installment of Roddy Ricch's Feed Tha Streets mixtape series to drop. Over the Summer, the "High Fashion" rapper gave fans an update on the highly anticipated project in a lengthy message, sharing, "Been working hard on this Feed Tha Streets 3 album, getting back to my regular regimen and also been happier than I’ve been in a long time."

Roddy Ricch performing in 2022 - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In the letter, he also assured his loyal supporters that he plans to make the best project he possibly can, adding, "I understand things have escalated quickly and God has taken us to places we never would’ve imagined possible but I’m here for every challenge and obstacle. Thank You to everybody whose stayed supportive of me through all the glorious moments and all the hard times.

On Tuesday (September 13), Roddy took to Instagram to reveal a group chat message from him to his management team in which he shares that his label "don't wanna count Feed Tha Streets 3 as album cuz it's always been a mixtape series." Despite the setback, the Compton star is admant about delivering to his fans what he promised. "The fans need it," he continued. "So let's drop when I get off tour."

No word on when FTS3 is slated to drop, however, Roddy recently dropped the the cover art and features for his new Southside and DJ Mustard-produced track "Ghetto Superstar." Share your thoughts on Feed Tha Streets 3 in the comment section below.