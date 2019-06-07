mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Roddy Ricch Drops Off His Latest Record "Out Tha Mud"

Aron A.
June 06, 2019 21:00
3.2K Views
185
11
CoverCover

Out Tha Mud
Roddy Ricch

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
74% (20)
Rate
Audience Rating
12 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
4 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Roddy Ricch is back with another smash.


There's been a ton of new artists who've made an impressive breakout in the past eight to ten months. Among those is Roddy Ricch, the Compton rapper who's been slowly climbing the ranks. After the release of Feed The Streets II, he became one of the hottest young rappers in the streets which will lead him to get some worthy co-signs from Meek Mill and Nipsey Hussle, who had Roddy Ricch lay down the hook on "Racks In The Middle." Now, the emerging Compton star comes back with another banger for the streets.

After teasing the new single for a minute, Roddy Ricch is back with his first solo drop of the year with "Out Tha Mud." The rapper flexes his penchant for punchlines with gritty details of the streets as he continues to showcase his melodic delivery.

Roddy Ricch is proving to be one of the most promising young rappers to come out in recent times. With "Out Tha Mud," it's a strong indication that we'll get a lot more music from him in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics
I just can't fuck with these fuck n***as
Sniper look like a goose, I can't duck n***as
I lay down with a pillow with plus three
Talkin' 'bout how they all wanna fuck a n***a

Roddy Ricch
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  18  5
  11
  3.2K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Roddy Ricch new single new track feed tha streets
11 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Roddy Ricch Drops Off His Latest Record "Out Tha Mud"
185
11
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject