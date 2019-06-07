Roddy Ricch Drops Off His Latest Record "Out Tha Mud"

There's been a ton of new artists who've made an impressive breakout in the past eight to ten months. Among those is Roddy Ricch, the Compton rapper who's been slowly climbing the ranks. After the release of Feed The Streets II, he became one of the hottest young rappers in the streets which will lead him to get some worthy co-signs from Meek Mill and Nipsey Hussle, who had Roddy Ricch lay down the hook on "Racks In The Middle." Now, the emerging Compton star comes back with another banger for the streets.

After teasing the new single for a minute, Roddy Ricch is back with his first solo drop of the year with "Out Tha Mud." The rapper flexes his penchant for punchlines with gritty details of the streets as he continues to showcase his melodic delivery.

Roddy Ricch is proving to be one of the most promising young rappers to come out in recent times. With "Out Tha Mud," it's a strong indication that we'll get a lot more music from him in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics

I just can't fuck with these fuck n***as

Sniper look like a goose, I can't duck n***as

I lay down with a pillow with plus three

Talkin' 'bout how they all wanna fuck a n***a