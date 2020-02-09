A new batch of artists announced for the upcoming hip-hop-centric festival overseas.
Dublin’s Longitude Festival has added more heat to their lineup.
Alongside headliners Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and other performers, Dublin has added more artists to perform at this year’s annual Longitude Festival. New additions include Roddy Rich, Meek Mill, Doja Cat, Rex Orange County, Clairo, Polo G, Rico Nasty, Girl In Red, Baby Rose, Tyla Yahweh, and Joy Crookes.
Doja Cat - photo by HNHH
To kick off the festival starting Friday, July 3rd, the lineup includes:
Kendrick Lamar
Mabel
Aitch
EarthGang
JAY1
Tyla Yaweh
Baby Rose
Saturday, July 4th:
AJ Tracey
Rex Orange County
Meek Mill
Playboi Carti
Lil Tecca
Pop Smoke
Polo G
Sunday, July 5th:
A$AP Rocky
Charli XCX
Doja Cat
Clairo
Girl In Red
Rico Nasty
Joy Crookes
IDK
Santi
Artist J Hus will no longer be performing at this year’s festival. Details regarding stage times will be announced at a later time. To purchase tickets head over to their website here.