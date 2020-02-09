Dublin’s Longitude Festival has added more heat to their lineup.

Alongside headliners Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and other performers, Dublin has added more artists to perform at this year’s annual Longitude Festival. New additions include Roddy Rich, Meek Mill, Doja Cat, Rex Orange County, Clairo, Polo G, Rico Nasty, Girl In Red, Baby Rose, Tyla Yahweh, and Joy Crookes.

Doja Cat - photo by HNHH

To kick off the festival starting Friday, July 3rd, the lineup includes:

Kendrick Lamar

Mabel

Aitch

EarthGang

JAY1

Tyla Yaweh

Baby Rose

Saturday, July 4th:

Tyler, The Creator

AJ Tracey

Rex Orange County

Meek Mill

Playboi Carti

Lil Tecca

Pop Smoke

Polo G

Sunday, July 5th:

A$AP Rocky

Young Thug

DaBaby

Roddy Ricch

Charli XCX

Doja Cat

Clairo

Girl In Red

Rico Nasty

Joy Crookes

IDK

Santi

Artist J Hus will no longer be performing at this year’s festival. Details regarding stage times will be announced at a later time. To purchase tickets head over to their website here.