Roddy Ricch Displays His Impeccable Songwriting On "Real Talk"

Roddy Ricch is one of the best young songwriters in hip-hop right now. After dropping an incredible debut in Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social, Roddy's follow-up was met with polarizing reactions. The artist was accused of falling into a sophomore slump and it certainly weighed on him. Now, he is ready to show people that he is still one of the best in the game, as last night, he dropped a three-track EP called The Big 3.

One of the standouts of this new project is the first song called "Real Talk." This song is characterized by dark and moody chords in the background that truly allow Roddy's voice to shine. Throughout the song, Roddy gives us some tight vocal melodies that showcase his knack for songwriting. From there, we get lyrics about Roddy's come up and how he feels about himself at this juncture of his life and career.

You can stream the brand new song, below. As always, give us your thoughts in the comments section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hoppin' out the Bentley Mulsanne

Eliantte chain swang

I can make a bitch mood change

Got it in my pocket, loose change