Roddy Ricch recently appeared on BigBoyTV and discussed the fatal crowd crush at Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival and why he decided to donate his earnings to victims of the incident. 10 concertgoers died as a result of injuries sustained at the event and hundreds more were injured.

Ricch explains that he considers Scott to be a genuine friend of his, mentioning that he'd let their children hang out together.

"I really wanted to call out all the artists that got booked by him," Ricch added. "Because at the end of the day it's like, we got booked by Trav. Everybody know Trav gave us the money. So at the end of the day, if we see our brother or our friend going through something and he just booked all of us, I felt like I wanted to make an effort for everybody to have to give it back to him so he could take care of his situation."



Roger Kisby / Getty Images

He continued: "I know it couldn't fix the lives and the different traumatic incidents that happened, but I felt like as artists we should've stuck by him and stood firm behind him."

As for how the incident will affect his conduct at festivals going forward, Ricch explained that he'll do everything that he can but at the end of the day, he can't change much.

Check out Ricch's explanation below.