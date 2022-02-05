Roddy Ricch's first major studio album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, is an excellent body of work. The various cadences, patterns, and the extremely high level of energy Roddy carried through the project's entirety impressed fans and critics alike. As we all know, "The Box" had an absurdly long run at number one on the Billboard charts, almost fully owed to the unique delivery and sounds used to craft the track. Unfortunately, to his listeners, the artist has stagnated since that point.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

After a fantastic feature on "Pure Souls," a cut from Ye's Donda album, and a beautiful trailer for his album Live Life Fast, fans were looking forward to his newest release. The project, however, was met with very mixed reviews when held in comparison to the standards he set for himself with such a beloved first release (and the Feed Tha Streets mixtape series that came prior to it).

Understandably upset with the reception of his album, Ricch began working on another entry to the Feed Tha Streets series. He let off a tweet telling the world his intentions for a new project, saying "FTS 3 comin 2022, u n***as playin wit my top." Since then, he has released multiple snippets to test the waters with new music.

His most recent snippet, posted on February 5th, sadly didn't go over well among the Twitter community.

Tweets like this led to Roddy deleting his Twitter altogether. Hopefully Roddy can bounce back from this slight downswing. He still has a lot of room to grow, and we hope to see him continue to get better as time goes by.