He got that Porsche, with the frog eyes. Roddy Ricch turned 23 last week, but instead of receiving gifts, he decided to give some away instead.

The Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial rapper gifted his dad a silver Porsche 911 Turbo S for his birthday, posting a picture of his dad beaming standing next to the beauty on his Instagram story. "Got pops that 911 Porche Turbo S for my birthday I LOVE YOU 4L," he wrote.

The rapper may be in high spirits because of his upcoming project, his sophomore album titled LIVE LIVE FA$T, which he recently confirmed was well on its way, and in its mastering stages. Roddy offered fans a preview of the album on his Instagram Story in September, which displayed a total of 18 songs. The rapper has previously stated that he refuses to drop an album unless it follows his "No Skip Policy."

The highly anticipated LIVE LIVE FA$T follows a chart-topping debut album, with Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial debuting at #1 on Billboard Top 200, and maintaining over 98 weeks on the chart and 101,000 album-equivalent unit sales in its first week. The album won Album of the Year at the 2020 BET Awards, and again for Album of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Music Awards. Expectations are high.

Will you be tuning in to the new album? Let us know your thoughts. Check out the new Porsche below.