As it always tends to do, the creative capital of Compton has entered the fray. Right about the same day Roddy Ricch dropped off his highly anticipated Please Forgive Me For Being Antisocial, available for your enjoyment right here. Seen by many as one of the most promising young artists of his generation, appealing to both melodic and lyrical sensibilities, Ricch's latest only continues to build on his legacy. Yersterday, Ricch hit up the LA Leakers to drop some bars, taking to Young Thug and Lil Baby's "Bad Bad Bad."

Retaining his signature melodic flair, Ricch mostly impresses with his flow, taking to the instrumental with a notable swagger. "Got the double R truck, we don't do the hatchback," he raps, hitting a notable stride. "I don't cap that, sippin syrup like a flapjack." If it wasn't already clear, Ricch is one of the more exciting names to watch these days, and it's cool to see him hold it down so capably in a lyricist's field.

Check out the LA Leakers Freestyle right here, and sound off below - did Roddy Ricch put in work?