It was only a few months ago when Kanye West's magnum opus, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy turned 10-years old. It's an album that many consider timeless and Kanye's best work to date, including Roddy Ricch. Just a week removed from his spectacular performance at the Grammys where he debuted his new single, "Heartless," he sat down with Complex to launch their new series, GOAT Talk. The rapper declared all-white Air Forces 1s as the GOAT shoe while showing his appreciation for the underrated movement of Rocawear, largely because of the flip.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to the GOAT album, Roddy Ricch gave that credit to Kanye West's fifth studio album. He explained that it embodies what timeless music due to the level of detail around the project. "Everything he put into the album. Just having just all the different types of elements to it and making it one body of work. That's commendable," he explained. "He tapped into timeless music. You can make a body of work age bad or you could make that you can listen to for years and years to come."

Roddy segued into the time he met Kanye West without sharing too much information. For a young artist who's business-oriented, he explained that meeting Kanye West opened his eyes to how far his music could reach. "I pulled up on him in Calabassas," he said. "He was building things that don't have nothin' to do with no music... Different rooms havin' different ideas. Just growing his own vegetables and havin' his own place to, like, building up a choir. Really, really building empires. Like, the Empire you build with music."



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

It's unclear when this interview took place, given that just last week, he aired out Yeezy for pissing on his Grammy award. Though it didn't necessarily seem like his frustrations were entirely directed towards 'Ye, he clearly felt some type of way about not receiving a single award that evening, especially since Kanye won Best Contemporary Christian Music Album with Jesus Is King.

Check out Roddy Ricch's comments on MBDTF below.