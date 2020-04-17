Roddy Ricch is officially a father! The 21-year-old recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with girlfriend, Allie Minati. Allie herself was reportedly the first to break the news, after sharing a photo of Roddy holding their newborn in his arms while looking lovingly into his eyes. The shot has since made its rounds on the Internet as the world freaks out over this unexpected announcement. Unfortunately, Allie has since taken the photo down and deactivated her account, reportedly due to some hate comments she received from some Roddy's female fans. Some ladies were feeling a little bitter that they didn't get the chance to lock Roddy down before he started a family with another woman, so they decided to project their anger onto his baby mother right after she gave birth.

While Allie's original photo may have been removed, the adorable shot of Roddy and his baby boy has been saved and reposted by countless accounts. There's also a clip going around of Allie showing off her baby bump a few weeks back when she was still pregnant.

The news came as a surprise to many of Roddy fans. Most of them had no idea that he was even in a relationship, let alone expecting a child with anyone. The young couple have managed to keep their love on the down low, maintaining their privacy by hardly ever posting each other on social media. Congrats to these two on their little bundle of joy!

[Via]