Compton rapper Roddy Ricch has managed to keep himself out of trouble as he's worked on his rising hip hop career, however, TMZ reports that he was arrested over the weekend. The 20-year-old rapper has worked with artists like Tyga, Mustard, Nipsey Hussle, DJ Marshmello, Young Thug, Post Malone, and Future, making him a young artist to watch in the rap game.

According to TMZ, Ricch was taken into custody on Sunday morning following an altercation with his girlfriend. The publication reports that Ricch and his lady friend were engaged in an argument when he allegedly grabbed her. TMZ claims they spoke with law enforcement linked to Ricch's case who shared that the rapper "put his hands on the woman during their argument." The woman involved reportedly did not seek emergency medical attention. Ricch was booked and charged with felony domestic violence and later posted a $50K bond.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The West Coast rapper recently took to 92.3 The Real radio station's Real Street Fest concert stage where he performed for his hometown crowd. Ricch was excited to share that his forthcoming album is titled Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, a project that he said he's been working on for quite some time as he's "perfecting my craft."