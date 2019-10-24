Roddy Ricch has been the one to look out for this year. Although his follow up to Feed The Streets II hasn't arrived just yet, he did drop a few bangers. Now, it appears that his project could be closer than thought. He's teased his upcoming collab with Gunna over the past few weeks but he took to Instagram to announce its arrival. "start wit me w my brudda @gunna tomorrow," he wrote. A snippet of the single surfaced online recently while footage of Roddy vibing out to the song recently appeared on social media. The song is set to appear with an accompanying music video which he previewed on Instagram.

His forthcoming single with Gunna will follow "Big Stepper" that arrived earlier this month so it appears that a new project is surely on the way. The rapper revealed the title to his forthcoming project earlier this year -- Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. In the same breath, he revealed that the project is likely to include one of several he has with Drake. Additionally, he teased new music with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in recent times so it appears we can get a banger from the two of them by then.

We can also possibly expect Roddy Ricch to showcase his piano skills on his forthcoming project. Stay tuned for that.