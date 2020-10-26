Despite this year being absolute garbage, we've still been blessed with some pretty incredible music to get us through the pandemic.

Some artists, like The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, have even been having the best years of their careers. Despite not releasing much new music in 2020, Compton rapper Roddy Ricch made a huge impact with his debut studio album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which produced several songs that have effectively appointed him as one of the biggest stars in hip-hop. The Weeknd was already a pop star when he released After Hours but his stunning visuals and incredible storytelling made it impossible to ignore his new music releases this year.

It shouldn't be a surprise to anybody that both artists are leading the nominations for this year's edition of the American Music Awards.

The nominations were revealed this morning and, unsurprisingly, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd lead this year with eight nominations apiece, including for Artist Of The Year and Favorite Song, Pop/Rock.

Aside from Roddy and Abel, Megan Thee Stallion will also be having a big night, nominated for five total prizes. She will be a frontrunner in the New Artist Of The Year category, Collaboration Of The Year (twice!), Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop, and more.

Check out a full list of the nominations for the 2020 American Music Awards below. The show will air on Sunday, November 22 at 8:00 PM EST/PST.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion



COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”



FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127



FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat “Say So”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift “cardigan”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift



FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5



FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift “folklore”

The Weeknd “After Hours”



FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone “Circles”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris



FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion



FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”



FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion



FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”



FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker



FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker “Over It”

The Weeknd “After Hours”



FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Summer Walker “Playing Games”

The Weeknd “Heartless”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía



FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN

Anuel AA ”Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”



FAVORITE SONG – LATIN

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”



FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots



FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5



FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West



FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello



FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour