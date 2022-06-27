Roddy Ricch & Mustard Are Riding Clean In "Real Talk" Music Video

Roddy Ricch unveils fresh visuals for "Real Talk" off of "The Big 3."

Roddy Ricch is coming for the summer. After dropping Live Life Fast a little over six months ago, the rapper appears to be revving up to flood the streets with even more music. Earlier this month, he appeared at Hot 97's annual Summer Jam concert where he debuted a new single. Fans wondered when it would drop and last Friday, he blessed fans with his new three-pack project, The Big 3.

The song he debuted at Summer Jam is titled, "Real Talk," which opens up the three-song set. This morning, the rapper unveiled the official music video for the single. He and Mustard post up in the desert where they cruise around with a motorcade of all-black whips before they're joined by a group of mysterious women also dressed in all-black.

Check out his new music video