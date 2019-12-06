Roddy Ricch & Meek Mill Are Rocking "Furs On Furs" On "Peta" Single

It's only been a few hours since Roddy Ricchreleased his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial and the reviews are already overwhelmingly positive. The newcomer has been building his buzz for some time and it's obvious that he's been navigating his career appropriately considering he's obtained three Grammy nominations before he even dropped a studio album.

There are plenty of noteworthy takeaways from Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, but we'll kick things off with Roddy's "Peta" collaboration with Meek Mill. The pair evenly distribute their vocals throughout as they manage to spit bars about women and luxury without sounding repetitive. The title is a nod to the animal rights activist group as Meek mentions in them in the chorus: "I'm rocking furs on furs (Furs) / I'm probably beefing with Peta." Let us know your thoughts about this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

I bet that cannon got reach

I still keep it under the seat

I pile the rubberbands for a living, I might keep the racks in a mink (Mink)

And I got Fiji on me, she mistake my Patek for the sink

I was in Dallas at V Live, honeycomb centers in the chain like a beehive

He say he want the static with a n*gga, seen him in the streets, he ain't tryna be 'bout it