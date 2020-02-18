There's no telling when a rapper will blow up from up-and-comer to superstar, but there's no denying DaBaby and Roddy Ricch have done exactly that. As of now, Ricch has been holding on to the number one album for a minute, and DaBaby recently linked up with Drake, Future, and Lil Baby for a stacked "Life Is Good" remix. Clearly, both rappers have solidified themselves as a force to be reckoned with -- at least commercially speaking. All things considered, is it really a surprise to see the two hitmakers in the studio together?

Roddy Ricch took to Instagram to tease their upcoming collaboration, a brief clip you can catch by way of his IG story. Though he doesn't preview any music, he does show DaBaby sitting in the driver's seat and issuing a warning to the game at large. The confidence is contagious; Ricch's own "caption" positions the pair as "two of the greatest," complete with GOAT emoji for emphasis.

As of now, it's unclear as to when the fruits of their labor will arrive in full. Given that Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is exhibiting no signs of slowing down, it's entirely possible the song will be reserved for DaBaby's eventual Kirk follow-up. Either way, we're destined for a banger one way or another -- which of these two do you prefer?