Despite being one of the hottest acts in music right now after cementing his spot in the game with the critically and commercially successful debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch ultimately still prefers to stay relatively out of the public scope. He rarely posts on social media and for the most part, doesn't interact with fans on the net either. Going to great lengths to ensure he remains as private as possible, it's no wonder the Grammy winner blocked a fan for sharing a photo of him he clearly specified he didn't want to be shared.



The fan in question took to TikTok recently to explain the situation. Participating in the popular trend on the app where people reply to the question, “If you’re blocked by a celebrity, who is it and why?” After explaining in the video how he met the Compton-bred rapper in a New York airport, he then shared the photo the two took together. He adds that Roddy specifically requested for him not to post the photo on social media.

Days later, says the fan, he discovered he was blocked on Instagram when he could no longer access Roddy's photos.

Fans of the rapper quickly tried to deny that Roddy would ever block a fan. To prove that he was in fact telling the truth, he shared the now-deleted TikTok video of the two original shots in the airport to illustrate the point.

“PhOtOSHoP,” the fan captioned the TikTok mockingly.

The rapper has been noticeably absent on social media recently but did appear at the 63rd Grammy Awards to premiere his first single since his debut album "Heartless (Live From LA)."



