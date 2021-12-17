Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, & Kodak Black Slide On "Hibachi"

It has finally arrived... Roddy Ricch released his sophomore studio album LIVE LIFE FAST on Friday (December 17) after breaking out onto the scene two years ago with his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. One of the most exciting artists to have come up in the last few years, many hip-hop fans have been waiting to hear just what the Compton-based rapper would do on his follow-up effort and the time has officially come.

As we dive into each song on LIVE LIFE FAST, many have been praising Roddy's collaboration with Kodak Black and 21 Savage, called "hibachi." The song, produced by Wheezy, kicks off with a chorus from Roddy, who raps that he might just cheat if his girl gives him attitude. He continues into his verse before Kodak Black takes over in his signature tone. Before the chorus returns, 21 Savage comes through for a standout verse, continuing a sensational feature run that has lasted much of this year.

Check out "hibachi" below and let us know what you think of the song, and LIVE LIFE FAST as a whole.





Quotable Lyrics:

Took a bad bitch to Hibachi in Huaraches

Got too many Jews on my squad, fuck a Nazi

Two hundred fifty cash, hit Japan and get some chopsticks

I've been with lil' man, countin' up bands, I ain't gotta drop shit