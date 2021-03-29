People are really loving Rod Wave's sophomore studio album SoulFly. According to the first-week sales projections, the 22-year-old Florida rapper is set to debut at #1 with the album, moving over a hundred thousand copies of the project.

Rod Wave's new album SoulFly was released via Alamo Records and it's proven to be a huge success already for the rising star. Including only one feature from Polo G, Rod Wave goes it alone for the most part on this new album, dropping nineteen new songs and capturing his fanbase's attention by securing a #1 debut. According to Hits Daily Double, Rod Wave will have the strongest debut of the week, moving anywhere from 125,000 to 150,000 units in the first week.

This is a tremendous improvement from the first week numbers for Pray 4 Love, which still overperformed expectations. Rod's debut album sold 72,000 copies in the first week.

"I ain’t gon’ lie. I ain’t had no features on my album, but I was going to the jewelry store and I bumped into Polo G," said Rod about featuring Polo G on the album. "When I seen him, I was like, ‘Oh sh*t, another rapper.’ I was kinda like, I don’t wanna say avoiding bro... and he kinda walked up to me like, ‘Bro, I f*ck with you’ type sh*t. I’m like, damn that’s crazy. I didn’t know bro was like that."

Among the other debuts of the week, NF is on pace to move anywhere between 70,000 and 85,000 units of his new mixtape CLOUDS.

What do you think of Rod Wave's new album?

