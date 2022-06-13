Rod Wave was initially slated to deliver his Beautiful Mind album on June 3rd, but after he was arrested for an apparent domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, plans changed.

In case you missed it, the Pray 4 Love artist was taken into police custody on the morning of May 2nd. At the time, details regarding the arrest remained under wraps, although it was later revealed that Rod allegedly choked his former partner in front of their children on April 24th and fled the scene before police arrived.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Last month, one of the recording artist's attorneys took to Instagram to announce that the charges brought against their client had been dismissed. "Myself and my main man David Bigney @bigneylawfirm represented Rodarius Green aka Rod Wave on his arrest last week, in Osceola County for an alleged domestic violence case," Bradford Cohen wrote.

"We are thrilled that this misunderstanding is behind him, and he can move forward with a successful career."





While Rod was able to walk away from the potentially damaging incident, we still aren't sure when he'll be dropping Beautiful Mind, though he did give a brief update on Twitter today (June 13).

"On my baby's, dis my last sad ass album," he promised his followers. "I'm off dat, jus wanna live happy, travel, get dis money."

In another since-deleted post he added, "But das da growth doe. We all gone grow together."

@rodwave/Twitter

Are you excited to hear new music from Rod Wave? Sound off in the comment section below, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on his highly anticipated Beautiful Mind album.