Rod Wave's Dream Collaboration Might Surprise You

HNHH had a chance to catch up with Rod Wave, who opened up about his role models, Kevin Gates, and his surprising dream collaboration.

With his career steadily on the rise, Florida's own Rod Wave hit the HNHH offices (pre-social distancing, of course) for an interview on his come-up, his principles, and his future plans.

When asked about his inspiration, Rod Wave makes sure to shout out his dad, who helped shape his outlook on morality. "He made doing the right thing look cool," reflects Rod. "Especially with him being where he from, a street n***a already, all the shit you're trying to do he did that already. He has more answers and guidance than an average dad, cause he been to hell and back. I'm always thankful for people like that." On that note, Rod makes it clear he's been doing this to help his family, stating "I can't wait till I can tell my mama she can quit. She been doing that shit since I was a baby. Nine-to-five, don't miss a day."

Rod Wave also reflects on meeting Kevin Gates for the first time, and going on to build a friendship. "[Gates] was on tour with a Florida artist," explains Rod. "She posted me on his page and he seen it, and he DM'd me saying 'I fuck with you.' We've been rocking since then. It still feels unreal. I been listening to that n***a since seventh grade. I definitely got some motivation from bro. That music we make, it's not like it came overnight." He also reveals that if he could meet any artist, it would be 21 Savage. "He remind me of one of them n***as back home, one of our kind."

As for his dream collaboration, Rod Wave's choice may surprise you: "my boy Ed Sheeran...I'll snap with Ed." Check out the full interview below, and look for big things to come from Rod Wave in the future. For more exclusive video content, be sure to hit the HNHH YouTube page and subscribe for all the latest updates.