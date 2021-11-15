Rod Wave Shares New Song "By Your Side"

The soul-trap wave certainly took over the rap game in 2021. While the lines between singing and rapping became increasingly blurred in the past 10 years, the new crop of rappers, specifically coming from the South, have taken the production of trap with the soul of R&B to create a new wave.

Of course, Rod Wave has been leading this particular movement. Following the release of SoulFLy, Wave didn't hesitate to unleash more loose singles. This week, he came through with his latest offering, "By Your Side." With pitched up vocal samples and trunk-rattling 808s, Rod Wave reflects on the success of the past year and the progress he's made since stepping into the game.

The song was accompanied with visuals that consist of behind-the-scenes footage of his tour.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Okay, my daddy was a gangsta, what the fuck that make me?

N***as claimin' that it's love, no, but it can't be

Nah, I fell in love with guns at the age of 13

Got my pocket rocket on me, homie, don't reach

