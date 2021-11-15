mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rod Wave Shares New Song "By Your Side"

Aron A.
November 15, 2021 16:59
3.4K Views
137
10
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

By Your Side
Rod Wave

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (12)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Rod Wave is back with some new heat.


The soul-trap wave certainly took over the rap game in 2021. While the lines between singing and rapping became increasingly blurred in the past 10 years, the new crop of rappers, specifically coming from the South, have taken the production of trap with the soul of R&B to create a new wave.

Of course, Rod Wave has been leading this particular movement. Following the release of SoulFLy, Wave didn't hesitate to unleash more loose singles. This week, he came through with his latest offering, "By Your Side." With pitched up vocal samples and trunk-rattling 808s, Rod Wave reflects on the success of the past year and the progress he's made since stepping into the game. 

The song was accompanied with visuals that consist of behind-the-scenes footage of his tour.

Check the song out below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Okay, my daddy was a gangsta, what the fuck that make me?
N***as claimin' that it's love, no, but it can't be
Nah, I fell in love with guns at the age of 13
Got my pocket rocket on me, homie, don't reach

Rod Wave
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  13  7
  10
  3.4K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Rod Wave
10 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rod Wave Shares New Song "By Your Side"
137
10
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject