Rod Wave Returns With New Single "Misunderstood"

Rod Wave is gearing up for a big year, and perhaps an even bigger decade, ahead of him. In the last two years, the Florida native's pain and vulnerability have made him one to look out for. His melodies tug heartstrings, his words speak the truth and he's continuously gotten better and better with each release. The rapper only released his project, Ghetto Gospel, executive produced by Kevin Gates, less than a month and a half ago but he's back with even more music.

The feeling of being misunderstood is quite common among artists and Rod Wave expresses how he feels that way on his latest song. "Misunderstood" finds him reflecting on overcoming poverty to finally seeing the day he went legit.

Quotable Lyrics

You better have your fye, have I my fye, this shit be dangerous

I won't tell no lie, before I die, I'll go out bangin'

Just trying to survive but this the life of a gangsta