Rod Wave Releases New Single "Shooting Star"

Rod Wave's had the game on lock in 2020. The release of Pray 4 Love further cemented him as one of the brightest newcomers in the game, though his trap/rap/R&B-stylings have been described as "biting" in the past. Nonetheless, Rod Wave isn't fazed by the criticism; giving his fans even more new music months to keep on rotation.

The rapper returned yesterday with a video for his track, "Shooting Star." Rod Wave uses his personal experiences to detail overcoming obstacles and making it through the difficult times, providing yet another motivational anthem for the streets. This marks his first release since dropping the deluxe edition to Pray 4 Love in August which included the long-awaited track "Rags2Riches" with Lil Baby.

Check out Rod Wave's latest offering, "Shooting Star" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Couldn't do no shinin', 'cause I had to find me some paper first

I ain't have nobody, couldn't even find a way to work

Now that Benz big body, have all these haters hurt

Ain't shit to get no haters murked, he play with gang and made a shirt

