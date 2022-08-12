mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rod Wave Releases "Beautiful Mind" Ft. Jack Harlow & December Joy

Erika Marie
August 12, 2022 00:21
Beautiful Mind
Rod Wave

He previously promised this is his final "sad ass" record.


On the heels of releasing his brand new single "Alone," Rod Wave has shared his new album, Beautiful Mind. You'll often find the Rap crooner laying out his emotions on wax and he's digging even deeper this time around. The Florida standout takes his craft quite seriously and he grows and develops from one project to another, and in a recent interview with Complex, he spoke about missing out on an opportunity to collaborate with Drake because he wasn't satisfied with the music he made.

According to Rod Wave, he did work on a verse and was even ready to send it to Drake and his team, but when he studied it, he didn't like what he had come up with. Instead, he turned down the chance to link with Drizzy, and it was something that the OVO mogul admired. "This is an act of true respect I could never be upset," he wrote. "This is some real artistry and holding yourself to a standard where you don’t bend for anybody just cause they are somebody much love for ya brada.”

As that exchange is discussed among Hip Hop fans, Rod's Beautiful Mind arrives at 24 tracks with only two features from Jack Harlow and December Joy. Stream Beautiful Mind and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Alone
2. Yungen ft. Jack Harlow
3. Never Get Over Me
4. Stone Rolling
5. I Know It
6. Forever
7. No Deal
8. Quiet Storm ft. December Joy
9. Sweet Little Lies
10. Rockstar Heart
11. Fading 
12. Time Kills (Love Birds)
13. Druski Phone Skit
14. Keep Going
15. Never Find Us
16. Mafia
17. Me vs The World
18. Pieces
19. Pt. II (1-888-HOES)
20. Everything
21. Married Next Year
22. Better
23. By Your Side
24. Cold December

