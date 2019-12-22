Now that is NOT the wave. Florida rapper Rod Wave was performing at a concert at The District Theater in Baton Rouge on Friday, when one fan of his got a little too close for comfort. Rod was reaching his arm out to the crowd during the show to connect with fans, when a particularly fanatical woman proceeded to clutch a handful of Rod's T-shirt and jacket and attempt to pull him right off the stage. His shocked expression says it all, as he manages to pull away from the overzealous fan and promptly walk off stage. The video captured has a caption saying "She trippin," the same phrase uttered by whoever filmed the occurrence take place. She was indeed trippin'.

When he's not getting tugged away by overly enthusiastic crowdgoers, Rod Wave is busy releasing fire music. He released his EP Ghetto Gospel in November, just six months after his project PTSD in June. The rapper is only 20 years old, but with he's proved his staying power with this latest project. Here's to more music from Rod and less attacks from his fans in 2020.