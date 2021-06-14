Rolling Loud has a strong grip on the culture right now. Their festivals have grown from their flagship event in Miami to hosting festivals across America and expanding internationally. Things are in motion for their return in a post-pandemic world but they will formally be entering the business of touring with their new concert promotions company.



Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Rolling Loud just launched their new concert promotions venture with the announcement of Rod Wave's forthcoming tour in support of his latest album. Rolling Loud partnered with Live Nation for their new venture which will soon turn them into a leading nationwide promoter. Rolling Loud Presents Rod Wave: SoulFly tour is just the first of other scheduled tours in store for the future.

Tickets for Rod Wave's tour go on sale this Friday, June 19th at 10 a.m local time. Check out the tour dates below.