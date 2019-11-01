mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rod Wave Is Back With "Sky Priority"

Aron A.
October 31, 2019 20:51
Sky Priority
Rod Wave

Rod Wave is back in action with a new single.


It feels like Rod Wave is only warming up for a major 2020 ahead of him. The Florida artist certainly doesn't sound like his contemporaries within his region. He teeters more towards Louisiana, especially with the melodies he delivers. However, he's making some incredible music that will surely captivate the world as time passes. He's continued to flood the streets with new music since releasing PTSD earlier this year. 

Rod Wave dropped off his latest single, "Sky Priority" earlier today. The rapper's latest single finds him delivering another introspective single where he details the struggles he's faced in his life and the problems he's facing today while addressing his fears and anxieties. It's another dope record from Rod Wave. We're excited to see what he has up his sleeve next year.

Quotable Lyrics
On the road doing shows all alone
In another n***as city, livin' wrong
Pray to God that I make it back home
Even if I don't, it won't be long

Rod Wave
