Rod Wave Is All About His Business On "Street Runner" Single

In just two weeks, Rod Wave is returning with his new album, SoulFly. The project comes on the heels of the Florida rapper voicing his frustrations with his label over on Instagram back in January. "P*ssy ass label playing wit a n*gga sh*t I ain't dropping sh*t f*ck ya pay me," he wrote at the time. "Y'all wanna album ask @alamorecords." Soon, the rapper returned to reveal that he and his label had come to an understanding so on March 26, SoulFly will arrive in full.

On Wednesday (March 10), Rod Wave dropped a single from the album titled "Street Runner," the eighth song on SoulFly's tracklist. The rapper shared an accompanying music video that opens with the words, "Sorry for the wait, the album is finished, that you for rocking with me." Rod Wave's "Street Runner" is an introspective single that shows the rapper is more focused on building his brands than having a good time, and the visual seemed to match that energy as he's seen jet-setting from filming a video to performing at a live show. Check it out and let us know if you're excited for SoulFly.

Quotable Lyrics

I hope chasin' my dreams don't get in the way

I blame my struggles and my uncles for my hustlin' ways

I'm way in Michigan right now, lookin' at real estate

Lord knows I wanna lay ya down but I'm chasin' cake

Can't go back broke, stay on the go, that's all that's on my brain