Rod Wave had a massive 2020 as he dropped quite a few big records all while delivering an album that made numerous best of the year lists. Wave is an artist to watch for throughout the rest of the decade and he has been setting himself up nicely for success. Unfortunately, it seems like one of the things holding Rod Wave back right now is his label, Alamo Records.

While taking to his Instagram story recently, Wave put his record label on blast noting that he won't be releasing any more music as a result of their games. This is something that happens all too often to artists these days and it seems like Wave is the latest victim.

"Pussy ass label playing wit a n**** shit I ain't dropping shit fuck ya pay me," he wrote. Y'all wanna album ask @alamorecords."

Needless to say, Wave is pretty upset about his current situation although he hasn't given too many details other than the fact that he isn't being paid right now. After receiving a ton of plaques at the end of the year, it's clear that Wave's music is making a lot of money, which means it only makes sense that he would want his money sooner rather than later.,

Hopefully, the artist can get his label situation right, and bless us with new music in the future.

