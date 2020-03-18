Rod Wave Goes Off In New Song "Pray 4 Love"

Florida upstart Rod Wave is in the midst of going viral on social media. His song "Heart On Ice" has been blowing up all over and now that he's finally got the buzz he deserves, he's trying to grow even further. The young man has been co-signed by the likes of Kevin Gates and others and this track will hopefully help him earn even more respect.

At just 20-years-old, Rod Wave has fully tapped into his emotional side to deliver heartbroken anthems. He's clearly been through a lot, rhyming flawlessly over piano and guitar-laced instrumentals. Wave isn't chasing anything that isn't already inside of him. He is one of the most intuitive young artists in the game, and "Pray 4 Love" is another perfect example of that.

What do you think of it?

Quotable Lyrics:

Who can you trust in this cold, cold world, better get a blanket

It's worse than the Wild, Wild West, this shit get dangerous

Never thought I'd see the day separate glitter from gold

Or friends turn into foes, but it's the life that I chose

And these hoes look so heaven sent, but be so devilish

Got spiteful ways, never seen it coming like a tidal wave

Get on my knees everyday, I ask God and prayed

That my dirty ways don't lead me to an early grave