mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rod Wave Drops Off Kevin Gates EP'd Project "Ghetto Gospel"

Aron A.
November 04, 2019 14:02
124 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Ghetto Gospel
Rod Wave

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rod Wave makes his mark with "Ghetto Gospel" ft. Kevin Gates & Lil Durk.


Rod Wave is barely out of his teens but he's surely on his way to greatness. Over the past year, his soulful vocals have helped him stand-out among the regional sound coming out of Florida right now. With Alamo Records backing him, and Kevin Gates serving as the executive producer, Rod Wave released Ghetto Gospel this past Friday. Rod Wave showcases different sides of his artistry from the gospel-influenced records to straight trap bangers  on Ghetto Gospel. Keeping the features to a minimum on the fourteen track project, he recruits the project's executive producer, Kevin Gates, who appears on "Cuban Links" and "Titanic," and his labelmate Lil Durk who pops out for the "Heart On Ice" remix.

Peep Rod Wave's new project Ghetto Gospel below.

Rod Wave alamo record Kevin Gates Lil Durk
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Rod Wave Drops Off Kevin Gates EP'd Project "Ghetto Gospel"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject