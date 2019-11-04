Rod Wave Drops Off Kevin Gates EP'd Project "Ghetto Gospel"

Rod Wave is barely out of his teens but he's surely on his way to greatness. Over the past year, his soulful vocals have helped him stand-out among the regional sound coming out of Florida right now. With Alamo Records backing him, and Kevin Gates serving as the executive producer, Rod Wave released Ghetto Gospel this past Friday. Rod Wave showcases different sides of his artistry from the gospel-influenced records to straight trap bangers on Ghetto Gospel. Keeping the features to a minimum on the fourteen track project, he recruits the project's executive producer, Kevin Gates, who appears on "Cuban Links" and "Titanic," and his labelmate Lil Durk who pops out for the "Heart On Ice" remix.

Peep Rod Wave's new project Ghetto Gospel below.